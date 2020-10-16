Stylist DeShawn Smith poses for a portrait at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Smith has worked at this salon for about one month and hopes to open her own salon in the future. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Owner Kit Antonio poses for a portrait at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Antonio has been in the hair business for 41 years and previously worked in New York City, Los Angeles and Atlanta. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Paramesha Brawner poses for a portrait at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Brawner has built her clientele base largely through word of mouth and specializes in helping clients maintain and grow their natural hair. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Kit Antonio, owner of Athens' Salon 4:13, grew up around hair stylists.
"My toys were hair rollers, combs, brushes. Not Tonka trucks," Antonio said, reminiscing on time spend in his grandmother's salon as a child.
Since then, Antonio has become a well-known hair stylist in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and now Athens. Antonio opened Salon 4:13 over four years ago and named the business after the Bible verse Philippians 4:13.
The bright, bustling space has become a training grounds for other stylists, as Antonio's main goal is to create a professional atmosphere where stylists can work together as a team. He hopes to see stylists grow and leave to start their own businesses.
As a young stylist, Antonio had several mentors. While living with one mentor, he made Antonio carry a curling iron in his hand at all times, even to sleep. Now, Antonio can use both hands interchangeably in the salon, as the tools became like extensions of his own body.
Cynthia Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but came to Salon 4:13 five months ago. Being a stylist was her childhood dream, and she hopes to own her own salon in Athens or Atlanta in the future.
Howell is constantly educating herself through formal classes in Atlanta, YouTube videos and her coworkers at Salon 4:13. Like many of her coworkers, Howell has built her client base through word of mouth and social media.
"I had a family with a lot of women and lot hair," Paramesha Brawner said.
Brawner started technical school to become a stylist after graduating from high school and has since become the unofficial family stylist.
Originally from the Atlanta area, Brawner has been working at Salon 4:13 for nine months. When she moved to Athens, Brawner drove around looking for salons to work in when Salon 4:13 caught her eye. Because it's close to the highway connecting Atlanta to Athens, her existing clients from Atlanta could more easily follow her to her new workplace.
DeShawn Smith describes herself as a self-taught stylist.
Her first experience doing hair was actually her own. Her cousin's girlfriend had to leave before finishing her braids, so she ended up doing it herself. From there, Smith practiced techniques she learned on YouTube on herself, her family, friends and dolls.
She said she's always learning and perfecting her craft, and she values staying humble and thankful for God-given talent. In addition to hair, Smith also has a passion for painting and operates a "side hustle" selling her art and painting for clients.
1 of 15
Stylist DeShawn Smith works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Smith is self-taught and started doing hair as a freshman in high school. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist DeShawn Smith works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Smith is self-taught and started doing hair as a freshman in high school. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist DeShawn Smith works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Smith is self-taught and started doing hair as a freshman in high school. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist DeShawn Smith works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Smith is self-taught and started doing hair as a freshman in high school. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist DeShawn Smith works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Smith is self-taught and started doing hair as a freshman in high school. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist DeShawn Smith works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Smith is self-taught and started doing hair as a freshman in high school. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist DeShawn Smith works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Smith is self-taught and started doing hair as a freshman in high school. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Products rest on a counter at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist DeShawn Smith works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Smith is self-taught and started doing hair as a freshman in high school. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist DeShawn Smith works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Smith is self-taught and started doing hair as a freshman in high school. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist DeShawn Smith works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Smith is self-taught and started doing hair as a freshman in high school. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Products rest on a counter at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
A sign hangs above Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
Stylist Cynthia Howell works with a client at Salon 4:13 in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Howell has been doing hair since she was 14 but continues to learn through formal classes, YouTube and her coworkers. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
This story is part of The Red & Black photo desk’s weekly series recognizing Black-owned businesses in Athens. Our photographers started this series in the summer of 2020, as we received requests for information on local Black-owned businesses available to support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.