PHOTOS: Continuity and change for a UGA student bus driver during COVID-19

Student bus driver Kiersten Broka poses for a portrait on a UGA bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Students ride the UGA bus’ North South connector route on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Signs on UGA bus doors advise students to wear masks and take other health precautions when taking the bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
UGA's campus looks markedly different now than it did one year ago.
The shift away from fully in-person instruction and other activities at the University of Georgia due to the COVID-19 pandemic has altered many parts of normal campus operations. However, some students still live on campus or come for hybrid classes and activities. Many use the UGA bus routes as a way to get around.
Senior Kiersten Broka has driven UGA buses for three-and-a-half years. Broka shared how her rounds and responsibilities have looked different since campus reopened to students in fall 2020.
Broka noted the changes and said that her job is “definitely different” now.
Her responsibilities now include sanitizing the whole bus every few rounds and enforcing both mask wearing and social distancing. These new protocols are enhanced by marked notices of the seats that riders can’t sit in, a number of signs that advise passengers to wear masks and a constant audio that plays throughout the ride advising students to “not board the bus if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.”
Broka also commented on the increase in passengers this semester as opposed to the fall. She recalls that “last semester was definitely less … I would have probably like five people a round, so every 20 minutes I would get five people.” To allow for social distancing, the buses’ capacities now range between 18-20 people, and Broka said that she has definitely reached that threshold this semester.
There are new routines and regulations at play to accommodate safety, but Broka said that for the most part, “it’s still the same driving around and picking people up,” in a hopeful nod at normalcy.
1 of 10
Student bus driver Kiersten Broka sits in the driver’s seat on a UGA bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Student bus driver Kiersten Broka poses for a portrait on a UGA bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Signs that indicate not to sit in a particular seat are spread throughout UGA buses to allow for social distancing on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Student bus driver Kiersten Broka sanitizes the bus poles during a break on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Student bus driver Kiersten Broka sits in the driver’s seat on a UGA bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Signs on UGA bus doors advise students to wear masks and take other health precautions when taking the bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Students ride the UGA bus’ North South connector route on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Students wait at the Tate Student Center bus stop on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
A single bus rider wears a mask while riding a UGA bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
New hand sanitizer dispensers sit by the bus doors on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
PHOTOS: Continuity and change for a UGA student bus driver during COVID-19
1 of 10
Student bus driver Kiersten Broka sits in the driver’s seat on a UGA bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Student bus driver Kiersten Broka poses for a portrait on a UGA bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Signs that indicate not to sit in a particular seat are spread throughout UGA buses to allow for social distancing on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Student bus driver Kiersten Broka sanitizes the bus poles during a break on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Student bus driver Kiersten Broka sits in the driver’s seat on a UGA bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Signs on UGA bus doors advise students to wear masks and take other health precautions when taking the bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Students ride the UGA bus’ North South connector route on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
Students wait at the Tate Student Center bus stop on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
A single bus rider wears a mask while riding a UGA bus on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)
New hand sanitizer dispensers sit by the bus doors on Jan. 29, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. UGA bus riders and drivers adjust to new procedures and normals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Katie Tucker, kattucker2001@gmail.com)