The first crocheted piece University of Georgia fourth year student Kristen Joseph ever made was a simple infinity scarf in high school. Now, she claims the creative name of “Rise Queen” and has grown her hobby into a local business, creating statement pieces with a single hook.
Creations by Rise, the name of the artist’s business, showcases everything from tops to hats to bags, all of which are handmade by Rise herself.
Her initial passion for fabric creations first began with knitting, a skill her aunt taught her as a child. As she got older, she felt drawn to crocheting due to “more flexibility” in what she could produce. This interest led her online, where she used primarily YouTube videos to learn and advance her skills.
Creations by Rise began in the summer of 2020, when Rise found herself with a lot of extra time on her hands due to the lockdown associated with COVID-19 pandemic. “I really went full throttle with it [crocheting] when the pandemic started… When things started getting crazy, and the world started going crazy, I really used it to recenter and refocus my energy.”
Top designers and fashion publications alike have highlighted crocheted pieces as a top trend for summer 2021, a statement that has been exemplified by celebrities such as Rihanna and Kylie Jenner showing off crocheted outfits on their social media accounts. Rise says that the attention towards crochet is thrilling for her because that excitement over her pieces, and crochet in general, has not always been there. She says, “I’ve been crocheting for six years. When I first started, it was so hard to convince people that these are actual clothes.”
The spotlight on crochet has caused Rise to think about how her business can stand out amongst competitors. Rise says that she took inspiration from other entrepreneurs who used platforms such as Instagram to grow their businesses online, but also wanted to stay committed to making her crocheted pieces and business model true to her. “I think you have to find something that makes you unique, especially when it’s something that everybody can do or eventually learn how to do.”
One way that Rise works to stand out is by prioritizing creating accessible products for all. Anyone can request a different color for a product if it is not on her website and she makes sure to offer a wide range of sizes on all of her apparel. “I don’t want people who don’t have a certain body type to feel like they can’t wear my items because of the size they may see online. I always want people to know I can make something to fit you.”
Rise also acknowledges that in a similar way to how she learned to crochet for free online, anyone else can do the same. However, her perspective on learning through YouTube is different from many of the videos she watched from people who learned through other methods, which inspired her recently to create her own YouTube channel to patch the holes that may be left by other creators.
“I think I’ll be using my YouTube channel just to show alternatives, because I was a beginner when I first started learning. But now that I’m not so much a beginner, when I do go on YouTube, I can kind of see how people who want to learn on YouTube are confused or you might get discouraged. There are a lot of little things that I feel like people don’t really highlight.”
In the end, it comes down to balancing her integrity as both an artist and a businesswoman: “I want my products to be inclusive and to be accessible to everybody. But I also have to respect myself as an artist and respect the time that I put into a skill that I did have to develop to be able to make these products.”
Rise recently celebrated her one-year anniversary of the business with a concert at Athens’ Flicker Theatre at the end of July, an evening filled with performances from local musicians and a testament to her growth over the past year. Even with her growth, she still prioritizes her enjoyment when it comes to crocheting, even when faced with growing orders. A typical crocheted top takes Rise up to two weeks to complete, as to ensure that she is still truly enjoying the artistic process that prompted the start of the business in the first place.
Social media is a major element of Rise’s business model. She is extremely active on Instagram and the majority of her orders come from her online store. Although platforms like Instagram serve as a pillar of her business model, Rise has worked to get herself physically out into the world to promote her work through opportunities such as the Athens Farmers Market. Rise recalls that in the beginning, there was a lot of wondering whether she would make a sale at the market, but she says that now she is almost guaranteed to sell a few items. The biggest source of interest comes from word of mouth— friends who tell friends who check her out while at the market.
Rise has big dreams and goals as she moves into her second year of business. She still has another year to make a name for herself in Athens before graduating, but hopes to expand her reach to Atlanta and other markets. Ultimately, she says, “I really would like to see this brand become something big. I really would like to have an Instagram business or a small business in general… My long term goal is just to see how far I can build it up and figure out ways to scale.”