Scones, or as we like to call them, puffy chocolate chip cookies that are socially acceptable to eat for breakfast, are pastries that follow a quick and easy recipe that takes less than 30 minutes from start to finish.
Required materials:
- Measuring cups
- Cutting board
- Spoon
- Mixing bowl
- Baking pan
- Knife
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup chocolate chips
Step one
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Step two
Add the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt to the mixing bowl and stir.
Step three
Add the heavy whipping cream and stir again until the mixture is about halfway mixed together.
Step four
Add the chocolate chips and continue stirring until most of the dry ingredients are mixed into a dough.
Step five
Spread a pinch of extra flour on your hands and cutting board.
Step six
Transfer the dough to the cutting board and kneed with your hands until any remaining loose dry ingredients are mixed into the dough. You don't want to mix the dough too much or your scones will be less fluffy.
Step seven
Form the dough into a ball, then flatten it into a circle about an inch thick.
Step eight
Using a knife, cut the circle into eight-twelve slices depending on how large you want your scones. They do not have to all be the same size.
Step nine
Gently place the scones onto the baking sheet, leaving a small amount of room between each.
Step ten
Bake for 10-15 minutes until scones are lightly brown on top.
Step eleven
Enjoy your scones! They're great warm right from the oven or dipped in coffee. You can also experiment with substituting different ingredients instead of chocolate chips like fresh blueberries, nuts or dried cranberries.
