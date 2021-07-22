Bleaching prints of your favorite photos can be a simple and fun activity to do with friends, to spruce up your Instagram or cure summer boredom.
Since bleach is a toxic chemical, it is recommended to wear gloves and clothes you do not mind getting stained. If children are present, keep the chemical out of reach and supervise them at all times.
Getting started
To begin bleaching your photos, you will need to gather your supplies. For this project, the required supplies include common household items such as bleach, water, the prints, two containers, clear nail polish, paintbrushes, a paper towel and gloves.
If you choose to work inside, it is recommended to lay down a trash bag or cloth in case of spills.
Prepare your work station by pouring water into both containers. Mix bleach into one of the containers. For this demonstration, the solution used is 50% water, 50% bleach. The concentration of the bleach affects how long it will take results to appear as well as how vibrant the colors become. If you use 100% bleach, results may arise almost instantly, therefore, it is much harder to control.
After bleaching each photo, you will rinse your images and let them air dry. Once they have dried, it is important to document the photos as soon as possible. Due to the harsh process, the images may begin chipping off the paper.
There are several different methods you can use to apply bleach to your prints. Below, you can find steps to four of the processes.
Follow along with the instructions listed in the photo captions.
Result
Use the slider to compare the original image with the result. The photo stayed in the solution for approximately three minutes.
In this image, you can see the result for the same photo dipped in a 100% bleach solution. This result took approximately a minute to appear.
Result
Use the slider to compare the original image with the result. The photo stayed in the solution for approximately three minutes.
Result
Use the slider to compare the original image with the result. The photo stayed in the solution for approximately three minutes.
After drying, this photo immediately began to chip as seen below.
In this image, you can see the result for the same photo dipped in a 100% bleach solution. This result took approximately a minute to appear.
Results
Use the sliders to compare the original images with the results. The photos stayed in the solution for approximately three minutes.