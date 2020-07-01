The Red & Black photo desk has compiled a guide for making the most Instagram-worthy sparkler and firework photos this Fourth of July.
If you have a camera with adjustable settings, break it out and slide it into manual mode. If not, we still have some tips for working with smartphones.
Sparklers after dark
In manual mode, try these settings first:
ISO: 800 (or whatever is closest)
Aperture/f-stop: 4
Shutter speed: 1/200
Too dark? Increase ISO or decrease your shutter speed, but don’t go below 1/100.
Too bright? Decrease ISO or increase shutter speed.
To make a starburst effect, increase your aperture value. You'll need to increase ISO and/or decrease shutter speed to counteract that change and keep the light constant.
Get artistic
To draw with sparklers, try these settings in manual mode:
ISO: 400 (or whatever is closest)
Aperture/f-stop: 4
Shutter speed: 5”
This will leave the shutter open for five seconds, so you can essentially paint with light for five seconds and the camera will record that. If your photo is overexposed and too bright, you’ll see your movement and blur instead of the sparkler.
You’ll want to use a tripod or set your camera on something sturdy for this. If you try to hold the camera, small movements you make without noticing them will make all of your shots blurry.
Too dark? Increase ISO or decrease your shutter speed to leave the shutter open for longer.
Too bright? Decrease ISO or increase shutter speed a small amount - remember this is the amount of time you have to “paint.” If there are any other light sources other than the sparklers, you will need to turn them off or wait for complete darkness.
Fireworks
Fireworks work the same as sparklers, depending on what look you’re hoping to achieve. Try the first sparkler setting to freeze fireworks in the sky. Try the second set to get a blurred cascade of light falling through the sky.
Stuck with a smartphone
If you don’t have access to a digital camera, you can try downloading or purchasing some apps that allow you to have more control over these same settings on your smartphone’s build-in camera.
Your best bet is to plan ahead and try sparkler photos while the sun is still out.
If all else fails, snap some photos and then edit them. In the editing options within your phone’s photos app, try sliding down the highlights and increasing the sharpness, vibrance and definition tools.
