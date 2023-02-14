Kristen MacCarthy, owner of K. A. Artist Shop, speaks to the class at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. K. A. Artist Shop hosted several calligraphy workshops throughout the Athens community in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Kristen MacCarthy, owner of K. A. Artist Shop, teaches brush lettering to the class at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. K. A. Artist Shop hosted several calligraphy workshops throughout the Athens community in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Participant Kate Myrna smiles while showing off her card at Athentic Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. K. A. Artist Shop hosted several calligraphy workshops throughout the Athens community in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
As Valentine’s Day approached, K. A. Artist Shop owner Kristen MacCarthy shared her love for calligraphy by hosting multiple workshops throughout the Athens community. On Thursday night, students gathered for MacCarthy’s class at Athentic Brewing Company, where they learned brush lettering and created personalized Valentine’s Day cards.
“I think that when you take the time and effort to make something handmade for somebody, it has a different level of gifting to it,” said participant Lauren Snedeker. “Yeah, it's easy to go to Kroger and buy a card and they're mass produced, but nobody's ever going to get a custom card like this ever again.”
During the 90-minute class, MacCarthy demonstrated brush lettering techniques and guided the class through each letter of the alphabet. The students received gift bags of supplies and had access to an array of colorful brush pens.
Not only did the class provide a creative outlet for the participants, but it also offered an enjoyable and social experience as they shared laughs and ordered drinks from the bar.
“When you work super technical jobs, like all of us do, it’s nice to be able to express your artistic side.” Snedeker, a construction manager, said. “Taking these classes, especially in a venue that's as nice as this is, it's a nice opportunity to stretch those creative muscles.”
Kate Myrna, a veterinary ophthalmologist, viewed the class as a chance to slow down.
“You think of letters as flowing and continuous and fast, but they can be very slow and deliberate,” Myrna said. “I need more time in my life where I step out, slow down, and focus on such a small thing as the pressure of the brush.”
MacCarthy said she hopes the brush lettering classes will inspire people to look closer at their handwriting and how they form letters.
“It’s something that can bring you joy in your everyday life,” MacCarthy said.
Scenes from K. A. Artist Shop's brush lettering class
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor, photo editor and currently, chief photographer.