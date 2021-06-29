Several bowls rest after their first coat of glaze in Dondero's personal studio on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Dondero typically sells her work through commissions and gallery shows, but since the start of the pandemic she has had to partially digitalize her sales. (Photo/Sarah White; sarahw.cb6@gmail.com Maria Dondero: southernstarstudioathens@gmail.com)
Maria Dondero walks outside of her studio in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Dondero started Southern Star Studio in 2016 as a place to share studio and gallery space with other local potters. (Photo/Sarah White; sarahw.cb6@gmail.com Maria Dondero: southernstarstudioathens@gmail.com)
Maria Dondero’s pottery studio sits inside an old train stop next to now unused tracks. The adjacent community studio space and gallery are named for the old building, which was once called Southern Star.
Dondero opened Southern Star Studio in 2015, renting out space to other artists while working in the same building. In 2019 she moved her private studio into the old train stop building for more space. Today, Dondero’s private studio space is lined with shelves of pots and complete with a kick wheel, basin sink and a table for working.
The communal work space houses a few wheels, a slab roller, several work tables and plenty of shelves for the dozen artists that use the space. Dondero enjoys providing a space for people to work and be around other artists.
“When other good work is being made around you, your work gets better,” Dondero said in an interview in March 2021. During the last year of lockdowns and social distancing, she was able to safely provide a space for artists to create and work around other artists.
“For me, it’s meditation,” Dondero said. “I feel like making art is really good for people.”
Dondero received her MFA in 2008, but she began her pottery career in Mexico, eventually traveling to Italy to study.
“I love that every culture in the world makes pottery, and it is a unifying force,” Dondero said.
Inspired by the ceramic styles of the places she has studied, Dondero creates pieces using red clay and white slip with decorative drawings and colors. While the materials for her work are reminiscent of materials and styles used abroad, Dondero said that for her, red clay also creates a connection to her current home in Georgia.
On a typical day, you might find Dondero at work in her studio or checking on the gallery and other artists. On a nice day, you might find a cat wandering along the tracks or one of Dondero’s dogs dozing in the sun outside.
Dondero carves shapes and lines into the dried slip of a handmade plate in her studio on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dondero uses simple shapes and forms from nature and things she observes around her to decorate her pieces. (Photo/Sarah White sarahw.cb6@gmail.com Maria Dondero: southernstarstudioathens@gmail.com)
Dondero works on forming the shape of a ceramic vessel in her studio on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Dondero uses a kick wheel because it is quieter than its electric counterpart and allows for greater control over and connection to her work. (Photo/Sarah White; sarahw.cb6@gmail.com Maria Dondero: southernstarstudioathens@gmail.com)
Maria Dondero forms the lid to a ceramic vessel in her studio on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Dondero creates her lids upside down on the wheel and adds finer shapes and details later in her process. (Photo/Sarah White; sarahw.cb6@gmail.com Maria Dondero: southernstarstudioathens@gmail.com)
Maria Dondero sketches shapes into a pot after dipping it in slip in her studio on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Dondero says she has felt more isolated from her artistic community since the start of the pandemic. (Photo/Sarah White; sarahw.cb6@gmail.com Maria Dondero: southernstarstudioathens@gmail.com)
Dondero takes a sip of coffee in her private studio space at Southern Star Studio on Saturday, April 17, 2021. During slow days at the gallery, Dondero works on her ceramic commissions and projects in her studio space which sits next door to her gallery and shared studio space. (Photo/Sarah White; sarahw.cb6@gmail.com Maria Dondero: southernstarstudioathens@gmail.com)
Maria Dondero's pottery studio sits inside an old train stop next to now unused tracks. The adjacent community studio space and gallery are named for the old building, which was once called Southern Star.
Maria Dondero works on a ceramic piece in her studio in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Maria is the owner and founder of Southern Star Studio. (Photo/Sarah White; sarahw.cb6@gmail.com)
