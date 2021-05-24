Pinewoods Library is a “one-stop shop” by Toby Mayfield, assistant director for Regional Services of Athens Regional Library System.
Located on lot F-12 in Athens’ Pinewoods neighborhood, the library is nestled inside the heart of this mobile home community. As the majority of the nearby residents are from Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries, this library serves its community with specialized resources.
Like other branches of the Athens Regional Library System, the library adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to offer new and adjusted services. One significant change that will stick around even after libraries return to normal operations is the 24/7 WiFi connectivity available from the parking lot outside of Pinewoods Library. This improvement allows patrons to connect to the internet even when the physical building may be closed after hours.
WiFi is not the only thing of interest outside of Pinewoods Library. A large, colorful gate welcomes visitors into a garden that will soon be planted with help from University of Georgia volunteers, according to branch manager Raquel Bartra.
Inside, shelves of books await avid readers. The library has an extensive collection of materials in both English and Spanish. There are children’s books, movies, educational films, novels, informational literature and more. Aside from books, the library also checks out various items like musical instruments and sewing machines.
Branch manager Raquel Bartra poses for a portrait at her virtual storytime setup at Pinewoods Library in Athens, Georgia on Friday, May 14, 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all library storytimes have moved online. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenzieg@gmail.com)
Components of outreach bags sit on a table inside Pinewoods Library in Athens, Georgia on Friday, May 14, 2021. Each week, library staff bring informational bags to families in the neighborhood to spread awareness of the services offered. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenzieg@gmail.com)
Taylor Gerlach
Down a hallway lined with posters of local Latinx politicians, business owners and community leaders holding treasured books, classrooms wait for students young and old. Pinewoods offers cooking classes, English classes, GED classes, art programs, tutoring and more, depending on volunteer availability.
Lyndon House Arts Center, UGA and Casa de Amistad are several of Pinewoods’ current partners supporting classes and programs at the library.
Technology and computer classes are also taught in a large computer lab where patrons can access the internet for free. The library is always in need of bilingual, tech-savvy volunteers to help lead these popular classes.
In addition, Pinewoods staff routinely assist patrons in writing or reading letters in either English or Spanish. They also provide assistance with citizenship tests.
“We don’t judge. … Everyone is welcome here,” Mayfield stressed, expressing that the library exists to serve community members in any way possible, and people of any citizenship status and identities are welcome.
The staff at Pinewoods is ready to help with any needs and connect to outside resources if they are not available in-house.
Pinewoods Library has been open since 2005, and Bartra said the most important thing for people to know is “we are currently open.”
May 17 brought the return of normal, in-person operating hours to all libraries in the Athens Regional Library System. Pinewoods Library is ready to welcome back patrons of all ages to flip through colorful storybook pages, play with puppets in the children’s area, get connected online in the computer lab, sign up for an in-person program scheduled to start in June or access any of the many resources available at this community hub.