200521_tmg_sophie0002.jpg

The Red & Black's photo desk has compiled a list of their favorite games to play while staying at home. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger)

The Red & Black's photo desk compiled their favorite games for time spent with family and roommates while social distancing recommendations remain in place. From card games to sports, here's how the photo desk has been keeping busy.

Kathryn Skeean - Rummy

200521_ks_Games_0001-O.jpg

Kathryn Skeean plays a card game called “Rummy” with her mother; it became a quarantine enterainment staple for the two. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)

To play Rummy, you need a standard deck of cards. The object is to get rid of all your cards by organizing (or "melding") them into runs or sets. Runs are consecutive cards of the same suit, while sets are groups of the same number card from different suits. The first person to make their whole hand into combinations of runs or sets, with one card left to discard, wins the game.

Joey Duncan - Boggle

200521_JBD_GameNight-1.jpg

On May 21, 2019 in the Duncan home, my family sits down for a game of Boggle. We have always loved this game because it is engaging and makes you think outside the box. (Photo / Joey Duncan)

Boggle is a word game with lettered dice placed at random into a plastic grid. With a timer running, players compete to find words in sequences of adjacent letters.

Caroline Head - Mexican Train Dominoes

20200521_CNH_R&BGames_-1.jpg

Michael Head, a rising senior at UGA, plays Mexican Train Dominoes with his mom, Sharon, and sister, Caroline, at their home in Augusta, Georgia on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Mexican Train Dominoes is played with a standard set of double twelve dominoes. The object of the game is to get rid of all of your dominoes by adding to "trains" on the table. At the end of each round, any remaining dominoes in your hand count as points against you, with the winner scoring zero points. 

Jason Born - Puzzles

200402_JEB_FavoriteGame_0001.jpg

Justin Weisel, 22, from Alpharetta, Georgia, does a Beatles-themed puzzle during the lockdown due to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo/Jason Born)

Ravensburg's North American CEO Filip Francke reported that their puzzle sales are averaging 20 puzzles per minute for 2020 as many Americans turn to puzzles to fill their time. 

Sophie Yaeger - Scrabble

200521_tmg_sophie0001.jpg

The Yaeger family in Atlanta, Georgia passes the time during the COVID-19 lockdown by playing Scrabble on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger)

Scrabble is a word game where two to five players take turns attempting to create words on a communal board, creating a crossword and scoring variable points for each letter and bonus squares. 

Nate Hall - Basketball

200521_nwh_dad_bb0294.jpg

Reid Hall plays basketball with his son Nate Hall in Alpharetta, Georgia on Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Photo/Nate Hall)

With most typical live sporting events cancelled or postponed, many people have turned to playing sports themselves. Three-point contests, knockout, and 1-on-1 games are popular basketball games for individuals or small groups. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.