The Red & Black's photo desk compiled their favorite games for time spent with family and roommates while social distancing recommendations remain in place. From card games to sports, here's how the photo desk has been keeping busy.
Kathryn Skeean - Rummy
To play Rummy, you need a standard deck of cards. The object is to get rid of all your cards by organizing (or "melding") them into runs or sets. Runs are consecutive cards of the same suit, while sets are groups of the same number card from different suits. The first person to make their whole hand into combinations of runs or sets, with one card left to discard, wins the game.
Joey Duncan - Boggle
Boggle is a word game with lettered dice placed at random into a plastic grid. With a timer running, players compete to find words in sequences of adjacent letters.
Caroline Head - Mexican Train Dominoes
Mexican Train Dominoes is played with a standard set of double twelve dominoes. The object of the game is to get rid of all of your dominoes by adding to "trains" on the table. At the end of each round, any remaining dominoes in your hand count as points against you, with the winner scoring zero points.
Jason Born - Puzzles
Ravensburg's North American CEO Filip Francke reported that their puzzle sales are averaging 20 puzzles per minute for 2020 as many Americans turn to puzzles to fill their time.
Sophie Yaeger - Scrabble
Scrabble is a word game where two to five players take turns attempting to create words on a communal board, creating a crossword and scoring variable points for each letter and bonus squares.
Nate Hall - Basketball
With most typical live sporting events cancelled or postponed, many people have turned to playing sports themselves. Three-point contests, knockout, and 1-on-1 games are popular basketball games for individuals or small groups.
