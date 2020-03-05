Front Page horizontal

This week on the Front Page, we speak with enterprise reporter Sherry Liang about high schools in Georgia. Nearly a quarter of the fall 2019 freshman class came from about 20 high schools in Georgia, and every school is within 10 miles of another. 

We talk about where these schools are located, some demographic trends and what the students from those schools said about coming to the University of Georgia. 

Listen here, or find us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Read the full stories:

