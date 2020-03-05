This week on the Front Page, we speak with enterprise reporter Sherry Liang about high schools in Georgia. Nearly a quarter of the fall 2019 freshman class came from about 20 high schools in Georgia, and every school is within 10 miles of another.

We talk about where these schools are located, some demographic trends and what the students from those schools said about coming to the University of Georgia.

Listen here, or find us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Read the full stories:

+3 A look into the 20 high schools sending the most students to UGA In fall 2019, 21% of the University of Georgia’s freshman class came from 20 out of the 469 high schools in Georgia that sent students to UGA, according to the university’s 2019 Fact Book.

UGA suspends spring programs in Italy, South Korea as COVID-19 outbreak worsens Days after the University of Georgia Office of Global Engagement suspended all spring 2020 study abroad programs in Italy and South Korea, Georgia has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

How Georgia men's tennis head coach Manny Diaz became the winningest coach in SEC history On March 1, Manny Diaz surpassed the former record holder, Georgia legend Dan Magill, to become the winningest head coach in SEC history when Georgia defeated Ohio State 4-2.