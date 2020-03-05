This week on the Front Page, we speak with enterprise reporter Sherry Liang about high schools in Georgia. Nearly a quarter of the fall 2019 freshman class came from about 20 high schools in Georgia, and every school is within 10 miles of another.
We talk about where these schools are located, some demographic trends and what the students from those schools said about coming to the University of Georgia.
Listen here, or find us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Read the full stories:
In fall 2019, 21% of the University of Georgia’s freshman class came from 20 out of the 469 high schools in Georgia that sent students to UGA, according to the university’s 2019 Fact Book.
Days after the University of Georgia Office of Global Engagement suspended all spring 2020 study abroad programs in Italy and South Korea, Georgia has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
On March 1, Manny Diaz surpassed the former record holder, Georgia legend Dan Magill, to become the winningest head coach in SEC history when Georgia defeated Ohio State 4-2.
While some festivals center around performers of a certain genre, the second annual Ad•verse Fest will feature mainly single or duo artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.