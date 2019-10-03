Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.
In our sixth episode, reporter Evan Lasseter and City News Editor Spencer Donovan discuss animal shelter reform and Bethel Homes redevelopment from Tuesday's Athens-Clarke County Mayor & Commission meeting. Digital Producer Kyra Posey explains why some Athens breweries are now implementing sustainability initiatives.
Read the full stories:
The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission moved forward on animal control reforms, extended a moratorium on scooters and approved measures…
Terrapin has operated a wastewater pretreatment facility since the end of 2015, and now the brewery plans to construct between 950-1000 solar panels on its roof beginning in October.
