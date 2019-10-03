podcast_marathon meeting

The Front Page podcast is an analysis of our top stories of the week. 

 Graphic by Sarah Carpenter

Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

In our sixth episode, reporter Evan Lasseter and City News Editor Spencer Donovan discuss animal shelter reform and Bethel Homes redevelopment from Tuesday's Athens-Clarke County Mayor & Commission meeting. Digital Producer Kyra Posey explains why some Athens breweries are now implementing sustainability initiatives.

Read the full stories:

