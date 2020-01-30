This week on The Front Page, we sit down with assistant sports editor Austin Roper to discuss his profile on Steve Eirish, the Zamboni driver for Georgia club hockey. How has a non-player become an essential part of UGA hockey game culture? We discuss Eirish's traditions, how he got to where he is today and the personality behind the Zamboni.

Behind the Zamboni: How Steve Eirish became part of the attraction at Georgia club hockey games Steve Eirish, the Zamboni driver for Georgia’s home matches, began making his regular appearances on the ice between periods and quickly became part of the attraction.

