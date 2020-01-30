This week on The Front Page, we sit down with assistant sports editor Austin Roper to discuss his profile on Steve Eirish, the Zamboni driver for Georgia club hockey. How has a non-player become an essential part of UGA hockey game culture? We discuss Eirish's traditions, how he got to where he is today and the personality behind the Zamboni.
Read the full stories:
Steve Eirish, the Zamboni driver for Georgia’s home matches, began making his regular appearances on the ice between periods and quickly became part of the attraction.
Joshua Welch has been appointed as Director of Greek Life at the University of Georgia, according to an announcement on the UGA Greek Life website
Casual Mexican eatery El Barrio Tacos & Tequila will reopen in March after shifting to private events and hosting pop-ups for the winter months.
