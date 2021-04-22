This month's print issue focused on the dual themes of Georgia football and sustainability, in honor of G-Day and Earth Day. April 17 was G-Day, and April 22 is Earth Day.
We hear from sports contributor Katherine Lewis about the time football played their G-Day scrimmage at Clarke Central High School. In sustainability, we hear from special publications senior editor, Anna Thomas, about the threat to native bee populations. We also hear from contributor Nathalee Simoneau about food insecurity in Athens and at UGA. Digital producer Sarah Detwiler hosts.
You can read the April print issue on our website, or you can pick up a print copy at select locations on campus and around town.