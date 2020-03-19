This week on The Front Page, we speak with news editor Spencer Donovan, culture editor Savannah Sicurella and sports editor Augusta Stone about how COVID-19 is affecting each of their desks. How is the Athens government responding to the pandemic? How are businesses affected? And, what will happen as all university sports are cancelled.
This episode is longer than usual, so here are the timestamps for each conversation:
News: 0:33 - 8:15, Culture: 8:20 - 13:30, Sports: 13:35 - 20:03
Read the full stories:
The University of Georgia spring 2020 commencement ceremonies for both undergraduate and graduate students have been canceled, according to a Tuesday Archnews email.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of events cancellations or postponements as a result of growing concerns over COVID-19.
All Georgia spring athletic competitions, including regular season games, championships and the G-Day spring football game, have been canceled due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, according to a statement released by the SEC on Tuesday.
