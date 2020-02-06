This week on The Front Page, we talk about The Healing Circle, a support group for black women in Athens. We speak to news contributor Joshua Walker about the group. Then, we are joined by the The Healing Circle's founder Shawntell Pace and facilitator Tanisha Pelham. We speak about their perspectives on mental health and community, the mission of The Healing Circle and why they saw a need for the support group.
