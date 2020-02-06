This week on The Front Page, we talk about The Healing Circle, a support group for black women in Athens. We speak to news contributor Joshua Walker about the group. Then, we are joined by the The Healing Circle's founder Shawntell Pace and facilitator Tanisha Pelham. We speak about their perspectives on mental health and community, the mission of The Healing Circle and why they saw a need for the support group.

You can find our podcasts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Read the full stories:

UGA grad students provide space to discuss race, gender and mental health When Shawntell Pace was studying for her bachelor’s degree at Auburn University, a predominantly white school, she found herself searching for a place to belong as a black woman. Now a first-year doctoral student in counseling psychology at the University of Georgia, Pace is building a community for black women who find themselves in a similar situation.

Employee, shoppers reflect on future closure of Athens Earth Fare On Feb. 3, grocery store Earth Fare announced it would be closing its corporate office and all of its stores.

Georgia women’s basketball falls to Mississippi State after Gabby Connally leaves with injury Gabby Connally departed in the second quarter, and Georgia’s early lead turned quickly into a 67-53 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi.

Anthony Edwards takes control of Georgia’s rebounding in 63-48 win over Texas A&M Anthony Edwards’ second consecutive double-double and strong showing in the rebounding department allowed the Georgia men’s basketball team to take down Texas A&M 63-48 on Saturday.