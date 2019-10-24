Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.
In our ninth episode, enterprise editor Sherry Liang describes the challenges international students face when adjusting to life at UGA. Also, staff writer Gabriela Miranda discusses students’ thoughts on Campus Carry in the wake of an Oct. 8 incident in which a UGA student accidentally shot himself in the leg on campus.
Read the full stories:
Between academics, job opportunities or simply the dream of a traditional college experience, international students come in pursuit of a goal that UGA seemed most appropriate to fill. However, when they arrive, many for the first time, there are cultural and academic differences to adapt to.
On Oct. 8, senior computer science major Richard Red’s walk to class was interrupted by the sound of a gunshot, “someone screaming their lungs…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.