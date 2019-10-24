Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

In our ninth episode, enterprise editor Sherry Liang describes the challenges international students face when adjusting to life at UGA. Also, staff writer Gabriela Miranda discusses students’ thoughts on Campus Carry in the wake of an Oct. 8 incident in which a UGA student accidentally shot himself in the leg on campus.

Read the full stories:

+3 A world apart: International students find new lives thousands of miles from home Between academics, job opportunities or simply the dream of a traditional college experience, international students come in pursuit of a goal that UGA seemed most appropriate to fill. However, when they arrive, many for the first time, there are cultural and academic differences to adapt to.