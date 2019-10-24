front page podcast oct.24

The Front Page weekly podcast discussing the top stories of the week. This week, we talk with reporters about how international student acclimate to the University of Georgia and thoughts about guns on campus after a student accidentally shot himself.

 Graphic by Anna Purucker

Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

In our ninth episode, enterprise editor Sherry Liang describes the challenges international students face when adjusting to life at UGA. Also, staff writer Gabriela Miranda discusses students’ thoughts on Campus Carry in the wake of an Oct. 8 incident in which a UGA student accidentally shot himself in the leg on campus.

Read the full stories:

