the front page second episode

The Front Page podcast is an analysis of our top stories of the week. 

 Graphic by Sarah Carpenter

Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, Editor-in-Chief Collin Huguley will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

In our second episode, news editor Hunter Riggall discusses the University of Georgia investigation which revealed $1.3 million was stolen by an employee in the Greek Life Office over a 10-year span. He talks about how our reporters got the story, through reader tips, open records requests and information from the university.

Read the full story:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.