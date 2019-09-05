Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, Editor-in-Chief Collin Huguley will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

In our second episode, news editor Hunter Riggall discusses the University of Georgia investigation which revealed $1.3 million was stolen by an employee in the Greek Life Office over a 10-year span. He talks about how our reporters got the story, through reader tips, open records requests and information from the university.

