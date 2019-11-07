Cager Podcast Graphic
Graphic by Anna Purucker

Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters. On our 11th episode, sports editor Augusta Stone discusses how wide receiver Lawrence Cager became a focal point of UGA’s offense in his last year of eligibility. Photo editor Gabriella Audi looks at popular diets and what to think about before starting something new. 

