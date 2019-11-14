Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

On our 12th episode, assistant culture editor Rachel Priest talks about how Asian American students at UGA work to combat Asian stereotypes. Campus news editor Savannah Sicurella discusses why the Phi Kappa and Demosthenian literary societies ended their longstanding intersociety debate. News editor Hunter Riggall shares an update on the Greek Life scandal in which $1.3 million in funds were stolen from three UGA student organizations.

