Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.
On our 12th episode, assistant culture editor Rachel Priest talks about how Asian American students at UGA work to combat Asian stereotypes. Campus news editor Savannah Sicurella discusses why the Phi Kappa and Demosthenian literary societies ended their longstanding intersociety debate. News editor Hunter Riggall shares an update on the Greek Life scandal in which $1.3 million in funds were stolen from three UGA student organizations.
Read the full stories:
Nurie Langlois first realized the implications of being East Asian when a boy in her seventh grade class said, “Oh, Nurie speaks like ching ch…
The decades-long Intersociety Debate held between the University of Georgia’s Phi Kappa and Demosthenian Literary Societies is dead and done until at least fall 2022.
Three University of Georgia student organizations that lost $1.3 million due to a decade of theft have been reimbursed, university spokesperso…
