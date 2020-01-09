Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, digital producer Luke Guillory will discuss the week's top stories with our reporters. On our 15th episode, sports editor Augusta Stone recaps the 2019 Georgia football season and discusses the news that quarterback Jake Fromm will enter the NFL draft.
Read the full stories:
Georgia football was primed for success this season. It boasted third-year starter Jake Fromm at quarterback, 1,000-yard rusher D’Andre Swift,…
Jake Fromm’s future has been the subject of speculation throughout his third year at the helm in Athens.
