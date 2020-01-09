200101_GMA_SugarBowl_FirstHalf0922.jpg

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) looks for an open man. The Georgia Bulldogs face the Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. At the end of the first half Georgia leads Baylor 19-0. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, https://gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)

Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, digital producer Luke Guillory will discuss the week's top stories with our reporters. On our 15th episode, sports editor Augusta Stone recaps the 2019 Georgia football season and discusses the news that quarterback Jake Fromm will enter the NFL draft. 

Read the full stories:

