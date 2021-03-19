Just over one year ago, on March 15, 2020, Athens-Clarke County confirmed its first three cases of COVID-19. Our March print issue revisits these last 12 months in coronavirus news.
In this podcast, breaking news reporter Sydney Dangremond talks about the unhoused community's experience with COVID-19 in Athens. Contributor Elise Kim talks about her opinion article on confronting anti-Asian prejudice, which has accelerated since the pandemic. Digital producer Sarah Detwiler hosts.
You can find the digital version of the March print issue of The Red & Black here.