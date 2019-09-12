Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.
In our third episode, news reporter Gabriela Miranda discusses March For Our Lives co-founder and UGA student Delaney Tarr’s role as a gun reform activist in Athens. Enterprise reporter Foster Steinbeck explains his reporting on the closing of the downtown Athens Einstein Bros. Bagels after months of alleged unpaid rent.
Read the full stories:
On Feb. 14, 2018, Delaney Tarr hid in a school closet as a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Scho…
Delaney Tarr is a second-year student at the University of Georgia. She graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Flori…
Located on East Broad Street, catty-corner from the Arch, Einstein Bros. Bagel occupied a prime location for Athenians and students alike. However, in January, the store closed without warning.
Court records indicate the former bagel business owner lost possession of the rental property in May following a civil lawsuit, in response to allegedly missed rent payments from February 2015 to October 2018.
