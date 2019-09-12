Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

In our third episode, news reporter Gabriela Miranda discusses March For Our Lives co-founder and UGA student Delaney Tarr’s role as a gun reform activist in Athens. Enterprise reporter Foster Steinbeck explains his reporting on the closing of the downtown Athens Einstein Bros. Bagels after months of alleged unpaid rent.

Read the full stories:

