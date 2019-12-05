Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters. On our 14th episode, assistant sports editor Augusta Stone previews the marquee matchup between LSU's explosive offense and Georgia's staunch defense ahead of Saturday's SEC championship game.
Read the full stories:
When No. 4 Georgia and No. 2 LSU face off in the SEC championship game on Saturday, two of the best units in college football will go head-to-head.
Georgia football’s power bill might go up to start December. The practice-field lights are shining longer this week.
