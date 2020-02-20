This week on the Front Page, we be look into each Student Government Association ticket, diving into their platforms and informing you on who you can vote for on election day, February 26. We speak with our social media editor and SGA beat reporter Megan Mittelhammer about the tickets and the executive campaign process.
You can also find our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Read the full stories:
Beyond, the 2020 University of Georgia Student Government Association executive ticket with the most SGA experience, wants to create, uplift and engage with the UGA and Athens communities if elected.
Unite, one of the three executive tickets for the 2020 University of Georgia Student Government Association election, aims to be visible, accountable and sustainable by inviting students from various groups and backgrounds into conversations on campus if elected.
Forward, the only executive ticket for the 2020 University of Georgia Student Government Association with no prior SGA experience, plans to focus on promoting inclusivity if elected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.