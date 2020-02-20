This week on the Front Page, we be look into each Student Government Association ticket, diving into their platforms and informing you on who you can vote for on election day, February 26. We speak with our social media editor and SGA beat reporter Megan Mittelhammer about the tickets and the executive campaign process.

You can also find our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Read the full stories:

UGA SGA 2020 election: Beyond ticket focuses on engagement with UGA, Athens communities Beyond, the 2020 University of Georgia Student Government Association executive ticket with the most SGA experience, wants to create, uplift and engage with the UGA and Athens communities if elected.

UGA SGA 2020 election: Unite ticket wants to bring students into the conversation Unite, one of the three executive tickets for the 2020 University of Georgia Student Government Association election, aims to be visible, accountable and sustainable by inviting students from various groups and backgrounds into conversations on campus if elected.