To end the semester, we hear from a University of Georgia student celebrating Ramadan, and we hear about an Athens music education nonprofit.
Dania Kalaji, news contributor and outreach manager, discusses her experience celebrating Ramadan as a UGA student. Business reporter Mikaela Cohen talks about an Athens couple who give students music lessons. Digital producer Sarah Detwiler hosts.
The Red & Black will wrap up spring content this week. We will be back in the beginning of June.