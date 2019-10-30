Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.
On our 10th episode, reporter Sam Perez discusses the 50th anniversary of UGA’s first African American sorority. In addition, reporter Gabriela Miranda tells us about the life and legacy of UGA student Drury Shierling, who died in a hit-and-run accident on Oct. 16.
Read the full stories:
Set against the backdrop of a segregated south and a newly-integrated University of Georgia, eight students at UGA chartered the university’s …
At just 18 months old, former University of Georgia student Drury “Dru” Shierling was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer and underwent chemot…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.