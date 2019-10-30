Oct. 30 Podcast Graphic
Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

On our 10th episode, reporter Sam Perez discusses the 50th anniversary of UGA’s first African American sorority. In addition, reporter Gabriela Miranda tells us about the life and legacy of UGA student Drury Shierling, who died in a hit-and-run accident on Oct. 16.

