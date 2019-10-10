Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

In our seventh episode, Sports Editor Henry Queen shares his thoughts on Georgia's football season thus far. In addition, Assistant Culture Editor Rachel Priest discusses her profile of the four "Battle Hymn" trumpeters and Photo Editor Gabriella Audi shares her experience of photographing this gameday tradition.

Read the full stories:

+2 14 notes & a gameday tradition: Meet the 'Battle Hymn' soloists Nick Borkovich was surprisingly calm as he raised his trumpet and began to play the 14-note song he knew by heart to an audience of over 93,00…