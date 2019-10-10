Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.
In our seventh episode, Sports Editor Henry Queen shares his thoughts on Georgia's football season thus far. In addition, Assistant Culture Editor Rachel Priest discusses her profile of the four "Battle Hymn" trumpeters and Photo Editor Gabriella Audi shares her experience of photographing this gameday tradition.
Read the full stories:
Nick Borkovich was surprisingly calm as he raised his trumpet and began to play the 14-note song he knew by heart to an audience of over 93,00…
Through four games, South Carolina’s freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski has completed 88 of 144 passes for 912 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. It's safe to say UGA head coach Kirby Smart is impressed
