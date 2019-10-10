thefrontpage_gameday_7

Listen to our reporters discuss the top stories with our weekly podcast, The Front Page.

Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

In our seventh episode, Sports Editor Henry Queen shares his thoughts on Georgia's football season thus far. In addition, Assistant Culture Editor Rachel Priest discusses her profile of the four "Battle Hymn" trumpeters and Photo Editor Gabriella Audi shares her experience of photographing this gameday tradition.

