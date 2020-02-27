This week on The Front Page, we talk about the dedication of the new Mary Frances Early College of Education. Early, the college's namesake, was the university's first black graduate, and she is the first black person to have a school or college named after them. We speak with Staff Writer Erin Schilling, who attended the dedication.
