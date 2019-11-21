Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters. On our 13th episode, football beat writer Anna Glenn Grove discusses the duties of Georgia football's sideline state trooper Sgt. O’Neal Saddler. Enterprise reporter Sherry Liang evaluates the environmental concerns surrounding the gameday shakers used by UGA football fans.
Read the full stories:
Sgt. O'Neal Saddler is a Georgia State Patrol sergeant and part of Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart’s security team.
With the help of complementary shakers and newly installed LED lights, Bulldog Red bleeds throughout Sanford Stadium on Georgia gamedays. But it all comes at a cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.