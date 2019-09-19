the front page - notre dame

The Front Page podcast is an analysis of our top stories of the week. 

Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

In our fourth episode, we discuss the game on everyone's mind: Notre Dame versus Georgia, set for 8 p.m. this Saturday. The Georgia Bulldogs have never lost against the Fighting Irish, but the top 10 matchup has playoff implications and is bringing ESPN's College Gameday to campus.

Sports editor Henry Queen discusses the importance of the game in sports history, and digital news producer Megan Mittelhammer talks how the game will affect the city and how fans are preparing. In honor of how historic the game is, we dedicated our front page to the gameday preview, and assistant design editor Zakk Greene explains how he created it. 

UGA Catholic Center to host Notre Dame fans for pregame Mass

University of Georgia Catholic Center will host Notre Dame fans for pre-game Mass at Clarke Central High School on Sept. 21. The Mass will be held at 1 p.m. before the Bulldogs face the Fighting Irish at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium for the first time.

