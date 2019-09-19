Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.
In our fourth episode, we discuss the game on everyone's mind: Notre Dame versus Georgia, set for 8 p.m. this Saturday. The Georgia Bulldogs have never lost against the Fighting Irish, but the top 10 matchup has playoff implications and is bringing ESPN's College Gameday to campus.
Sports editor Henry Queen discusses the importance of the game in sports history, and digital news producer Megan Mittelhammer talks how the game will affect the city and how fans are preparing. In honor of how historic the game is, we dedicated our front page to the gameday preview, and assistant design editor Zakk Greene explains how he created it.
Read the full stories:
This isn’t just any big opponent. Both the Bulldogs and the Fighting Irish enter this matchup with expectations — not aspirations — of making the College Football Playoff this season. Winning the game would go a long way toward meeting that expectation.
For the first time since 2013, College GameDay is coming to Athens. ESPN announced the location of next week's three-hour studio show on Saturday.
Sept. 21 marks the first matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Athens. The Bulldogs were victorious in the…
Athens residents, from homeowners to business owners, look to rake in cash from Airbnb rentals to bars when fans come to the city for the high-excitement Notre Dame-Georgia football game on Sept. 21.
University of Georgia Catholic Center will host Notre Dame fans for pre-game Mass at Clarke Central High School on Sept. 21. The Mass will be held at 1 p.m. before the Bulldogs face the Fighting Irish at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium for the first time.
