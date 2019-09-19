Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, contributor Luke Guillory will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

In our fourth episode, we discuss the game on everyone's mind: Notre Dame versus Georgia, set for 8 p.m. this Saturday. The Georgia Bulldogs have never lost against the Fighting Irish, but the top 10 matchup has playoff implications and is bringing ESPN's College Gameday to campus.

Sports editor Henry Queen discusses the importance of the game in sports history, and digital news producer Megan Mittelhammer talks how the game will affect the city and how fans are preparing. In honor of how historic the game is, we dedicated our front page to the gameday preview, and assistant design editor Zakk Greene explains how he created it.

