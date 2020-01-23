This week on The Front Page, we sit down with campus news editor Gabriela Miranda and talk about business in Athens. How do small businesses fare as larger companies — such as Target, Wayfair and Landmark Properties — move in? What do these larger companies see as their role in Athens? And, how are people reacting to the change?
We discuss how small business owners, large company spokespeople, residents and local government view the changing Athens landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.