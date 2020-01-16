On this week's episode, digital producer Kyra Posey speaks with staff writer Samantha Perez about the single sign-on failure that left students unable to view their schedule through Athena and eLearning Commons on Jan. 7, the first day of classes. In addition to outlining the problems caused by the shutdown, we discuss student reactions, issues students experienced when attempting to resister for courses through Athena in November 2019 and how the University of Georgia plans to resolve these difficulties moving forward.
Read the full stories:
