8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called Behind Enemy Bylines, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with Jacob Waters, sports editor for The Auburn Plainsman. Waters to discusses the upcoming football season for Auburn as well as their many offseason changes. This is the first part of a multi-episode special highlighting the reporters of opposing Georgia football teams in the upcoming 2023 season.