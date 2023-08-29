8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called Behind Enemy Bylines, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with Jackson Reyes, sports editor for The Alligator. Reyes discusses the upcoming football season for Florida as well as the Georgia rivalry and their new additions for the season ahead. This is the sixth part of a multi-episode special highlighting the reporters of opposing Georgia football teams in the upcoming 2023 season.