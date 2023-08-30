8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called Behind Enemy Bylines, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with Matthew Kistner, sports editor for Technique. Kistner discusses the upcoming football season for Georgia Tech as well as the team's bitter rivalry with Georgia and their quarterback battle for the season ahead. This is the eighth part of a multi-episode special highlighting the reporters of opposing Georgia football teams in the upcoming 2023 season.