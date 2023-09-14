8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called Behind Enemy Bylines, assistant sports editor Owen Warden once again sits down with Griffin Goodwyn, assistant sports editor for The Daily Gamecock. Goodwyn discusses the how football season for South Carolina and previews the team's upcoming matchup against Georgia this season. This is the first part of a multi-episode special highlighting the reporters of opposing Georgia football teams in the upcoming 2023 season.