Between the Headphones

In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called Behind Enemy Bylines, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with Cole Parke, sports editor for the Kentucky Kernel. Parke discusses the upcoming football season for Kentucky as well as their offseason losses and their potential record for the season ahead. This is the fifth part of a multi-episode special highlighting the reporters of opposing Georgia football teams in the upcoming 2023 season.