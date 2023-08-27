8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called Behind Enemy Bylines, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with Quentin Corpuel, football reporter for The Maneater. Corpuel discusses the upcoming football season for Missouri as well as their offseason changes and bold predictions for the season ahead. This is the fourth part of a multi-episode special highlighting the reporters of opposing Georgia football teams in the upcoming 2023 season.