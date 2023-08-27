In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called Behind Enemy Bylines, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with Quentin Corpuel, football reporter for The Maneater. Corpuel discusses the upcoming football season for Missouri as well as their offseason changes and bold predictions for the season ahead. This is the fourth part of a multi-episode special highlighting the reporters of opposing Georgia football teams in the upcoming 2023 season.
featured
Between the Headphones: Behind Enemy Bylines: Missouri
Tags
Owen Warden
Assistant Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today