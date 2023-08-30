8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called Behind Enemy Bylines, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with Cameron Larkin, sports editor for The Daily Mississippian. Larkin discusses the upcoming football season for Ole Miss as well as the team's additions and their potential ceiling for the season ahead. This is the seventh part of a multi-episode special highlighting the reporters of opposing Georgia football teams in the upcoming 2023 season.