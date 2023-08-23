8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called Behind Enemy Bylines, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with Griffin Goodwyn, assistant sports editor for The Daily Gamecock. Goodwyn discusses the upcoming football season for South Carolina as well as their offseason changes and roster additions. This is the first part of a multi-episode special highlighting the reporters of opposing Georgia football teams in the upcoming 2023 season.