8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called Behind Enemy Bylines, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with Caleb Jarreau, sports editor for The Daily Beacon. Jarreau discusses the upcoming football season for Tennessee as well as the team's wild 2022 season and their future potential for the season ahead. This is the ninth part of a multi-episode special highlighting the reporters of opposing Georgia football teams in the upcoming 2023 season.