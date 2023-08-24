8-29-22_BetweenTheHeadphones
Abbie Herrin/Staff

In this special miniseries of Between the Headphones called Behind Enemy Bylines, assistant sports editor Owen Warden sits down with Andrew Wilf, sports editor for The Vanderbilt Hustler. Wilf discusses the upcoming football season for Vanderbilt as well as their offseason changes. This is the first part of a multi-episode special highlighting the reporters of opposing Georgia football teams in the upcoming 2023 season.