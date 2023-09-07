In the episode two of Between the Headphones for the 2023 football season, sports editor John James sits down with assistant sports editor Owen Warden to discuss Georgia's 48-7 victory over UT Martin. James then discusses the second game of the season against Ball State with assistant sports editor Bo Underwood.
Between the Headphones: Ep: 2: Georgia beats UT Martin, looking ahead to Ball State
- Owen Warden
-
- Updated
Tags
Owen Warden
Assistant Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today