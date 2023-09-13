In episode three of Between the Headphones for the 2023 football season, sports editor John James sits down with digital sports editor Bo Underwood to speak on Georgia's 45-3 victory over Ball State. James then speaks with football beat writer Tori Newman on Georgia's third game of the season and its first SEC game of the season.
Between the Headphones: Georgia defeats Ball State, previewing first SEC matchup against South Carolina
John James
John James
