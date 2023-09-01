In the season premiere of Between the Headphones for the 2023 football season, sports editor John James sits down with football reporter Samuel Higgs for one final discussion about Georgia's offseason. James then discusses the first game of the season against UT Martin with assistant sports editor Owen Warden.
Between the Headphones: Georgia vs UT Martin preview, reviewing the offseason
- John James
