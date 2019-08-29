Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, Editor-in-Chief Collin Huguley will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.
In our debut episode, sports editors Henry Queen and Augusta Stone preview UGA’s upcoming football season and first game against Vanderbilt on Saturday. News editors Savannah Sicurella and Spencer Donovan explain a UGA investigation into the misappropriation of student organization funds.
Read the full stories:
After suffering Two ACL tears in back-to-back years, redshirt freshman running back Zamir White is expected to play in his first game as a Bulldog against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Eerie similarities: Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley discusses parallels between 1980 and 2019 teams
Vince Dooley remembers the obstacles of facing an SEC opponent on the road in week one of the season.
UGA: ‘Criminal activity’ in misappropriation of student organization funds limited to one now-deceased employee
An investigation conducted by the University of Georgia into the misappropriation of funds held by student organizations revealed that “crimin…
Check out our digital paper or pick it up in any of the red boxes on campus.
