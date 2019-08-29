the front page season preview

The Front Page podcast is an analysis of our top stories of the week. 

 The Red & Black design

Each week on The Front Page by The Red & Black, Editor-in-Chief Collin Huguley will discuss the paper’s top stories with our reporters.

In our debut episode, sports editors Henry Queen and Augusta Stone preview UGA’s upcoming football season and first game against Vanderbilt on Saturday. News editors Savannah Sicurella and Spencer Donovan explain a UGA investigation into the misappropriation of student organization funds.

