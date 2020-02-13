This week on The Front Page, Donnell Gresham Jr. is Georgia basketball's only graduate transfer. In addition to being the team's most senior player, Gresham Jr. started following a vegan diet shortly before becoming a bulldog. We talk about Gresham Jr.'s role on the team, and why he decided to cut animal products from his diet.

We also speak with Jana Heitmeyer, director of sports nutrition for the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Heitmeyer speaks about the specifics of sports nutrition and how the program works with Gresham Jr. and other athletes.

Plant-based power: Georgia men's basketball's Donnell Gresham Jr. maintains vegan diet Georgia men's basketball's Donnell Gresham Jr. made the transition to a strictly plant-based diet before joining the Georgia men's basketball team for his final year of eligibility.

