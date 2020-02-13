Front Page horizontal

This week on The Front Page, Donnell Gresham Jr. is Georgia basketball's only graduate transfer. In addition to being the team's most senior player, Gresham Jr. started following a vegan diet shortly before becoming a bulldog. We talk about Gresham Jr.'s role on the team, and why he decided to cut animal products from his diet. 

We also speak with Jana Heitmeyer, director of sports nutrition for the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Heitmeyer speaks about the specifics of sports nutrition and how the program works with Gresham Jr. and other athletes.

Read the full articles:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.