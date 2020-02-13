This week on The Front Page, Donnell Gresham Jr. is Georgia basketball's only graduate transfer. In addition to being the team's most senior player, Gresham Jr. started following a vegan diet shortly before becoming a bulldog. We talk about Gresham Jr.'s role on the team, and why he decided to cut animal products from his diet.
We also speak with Jana Heitmeyer, director of sports nutrition for the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Heitmeyer speaks about the specifics of sports nutrition and how the program works with Gresham Jr. and other athletes.
Read the full articles:
Georgia men's basketball's Donnell Gresham Jr. made the transition to a strictly plant-based diet before joining the Georgia men’s basketball team for his final year of eligibility.
A Chi Psi fraternity member found the skinned bodies and heads of multiple animals on the fraternity house front porch on Friday morning, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
Powered by a quick start that included back-to-back home runs, Georgia softball’s offense stayed hot in another run-rule victory.
The Georgia equestrian team was basking in mild, sunny weather during practice last week. Fast forward to Feb. 8, and the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia, was covered in snow before the match against Auburn. The Bulldogs were defeated by Auburn 12-8 on slushy terrain.
It was deceptively warm on the fourth floor of the Zell B. Miller Learning Center this weekend.
