(Graphic/Sarah Carpenter)

In this week's episode, we sit down to speak in-depth about the rivalry between the University of Georgia and the University of Florida. First, with an interview from sports editor, Drew Hubbard, we examine the discrepancy between the number of times the teams have played the annual game. Secondly, assistant culture editor, Martina Essert discusses another rivalry tradition, Frat Beach, and its fashion history. 