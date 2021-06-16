210613_JAG_Father'sDay_001.jpg

Chocolate bars are pictured for sale at Condor Chocolates located on South Lumpkin Street in Athens, Georgia on Monday, June 13, 2021. At Condor Chocolates, shoppers can find locally produced bean-to-bar chocolate bars, truffles and beverages. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

Picking the perfect Father’s Day gift for the special father figures in life can be a difficult task, especially when Father’s Day is just a few short days away. This year, The Red & Black compiled a list of six locally owned shops to find the perfect Father’s Day present, even on a time crunch.

Condor Chocolates

At Condor Chocolates located on South Lumpkin Street, last minute shoppers can find locally produced bean-to-bar chocolate bars, truffles and beverages. Condor also offers beautifully wrapped gift boxes perfect for any special occasion, especially Father’s Day. The Condor Gift Box comes with a Trio of Bars, one bag of honeycomb, a bag of English Toffee and an assorted eight piece Truffle Box for the price of $65. Dads who love to bake may enjoy the Baker’s Box, which includes Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Chips and Cocoa Powder, sold for $35.



Freshly made truffles are pictured for sale at Condor Chocolates located on South Lumpkin Street in Athens, Georgia on Monday, June 13, 2021. At Condor Chocolates, shoppers can find locally produced bean-to-bar chocolate bars, truffles and beverages. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

Georgia Cycle Sport

For over 20 years, Georgia Cycle Sport has served Athens as a one stop shop for all bicycle needs. Whether dad needs new bike accessories or wants to start biking for the first time, Georgia Cycle Sport sells bikes, helmets, shoes, apparel and more biking gear, which can be viewed online here.



Shoes designed for cyclists are pictured for sale at Georgia Cycle Sport located on Baxter Street in Athens, Georgia on Monday, June 13, 2021. Georgia Cycle Sport is a one stop shop for all bicycle needs. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

Normal Hardware Company

Normal Hardware has fulfilled Athens’ household hardware needs since 1949. Whether dad enjoys completing home-improvement projects or planting in the garden, Normal Hardware offers a wide selection of affordable tools to help dad out this Father’s Day.



Merchandise from Normal Hardware Company is pictured for sale in the store’s location on Prince Ave in Athens, Georgia on Monday, June 13, 2021. Normal Hardware has provided Athens with household tools for over 70 years. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

Avid Bookshop

Although Avid Bookshop will not permit in-store shopping until Aug. 7, 2021, the independent bookstore currently offers 24/7 online shopping with shipping and contactless pickup at its location in Five Points options available. This Father’s Day, Avid Bookshop is putting together the ultimate present for a book-worm dad with the Father’s Day Gift Bundle, which includes one or more handpicked books based on the recipient's interests, a Father's Day card, a vinyl sticker and a $10 Avid Bookshop gift card. Depending on the amount of books chosen to include, the bundle’s price ranges from $40 to $125.



Avid Bookshop is pictured on South Lumpkin Street in Athens, Georgia on Monday, June 13, 2021. In-person shopping at the independently owned bookstore will return Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

Kum’s Fashion

Since 1978, Kum’s Fashion has brought name-brand sunglasses, shoes and clothing to downtown Athens. From casual to classy, an array of fashion styles line the walls from floor to ceiling offering a variety of options for the perfect gift.



Sunglasses, apparel and shoes are picture for sale at Kum’s Fashion located on East Clayton Street in Athens, Georgia on Monday, June 13, 2021. For over 40 years, Kum’s Fashion has sold fashionable apparel in downtown Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

1000 Faces Coffee

Dads who enjoy drinking coffee in the morning may appreciate a gift from 1000 Faces Coffee. Located on North Thomas Street, the downtown coffee shop sells an assortment of bagged blends. They also have coffee accessories including coffeemakers, scales, filters, mugs and more. Many of their blends and merchandise can also be purchased from their online store here.



A variety of coffee blends are are pictured for sale at 1000 Faces Coffee located on North Thomas Street in Athens, Georgia on Monday, June 13, 2021. Alongside coffee blends, 1000 Faces Coffee also sells coffee making equipment and accessories. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)