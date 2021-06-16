Picking the perfect Father’s Day gift for the special father figures in life can be a difficult task, especially when Father’s Day is just a few short days away. This year, The Red & Black compiled a list of six locally owned shops to find the perfect Father’s Day present, even on a time crunch.
Condor Chocolates
At Condor Chocolates located on South Lumpkin Street, last minute shoppers can find locally produced bean-to-bar chocolate bars, truffles and beverages. Condor also offers beautifully wrapped gift boxes perfect for any special occasion, especially Father’s Day. The Condor Gift Box comes with a Trio of Bars, one bag of honeycomb, a bag of English Toffee and an assorted eight piece Truffle Box for the price of $65. Dads who love to bake may enjoy the Baker’s Box, which includes Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Chips and Cocoa Powder, sold for $35.
Georgia Cycle Sport
For over 20 years, Georgia Cycle Sport has served Athens as a one stop shop for all bicycle needs. Whether dad needs new bike accessories or wants to start biking for the first time, Georgia Cycle Sport sells bikes, helmets, shoes, apparel and more biking gear, which can be viewed online here.
Normal Hardware Company
Normal Hardware has fulfilled Athens’ household hardware needs since 1949. Whether dad enjoys completing home-improvement projects or planting in the garden, Normal Hardware offers a wide selection of affordable tools to help dad out this Father’s Day.
Avid Bookshop
Although Avid Bookshop will not permit in-store shopping until Aug. 7, 2021, the independent bookstore currently offers 24/7 online shopping with shipping and contactless pickup at its location in Five Points options available. This Father’s Day, Avid Bookshop is putting together the ultimate present for a book-worm dad with the Father’s Day Gift Bundle, which includes one or more handpicked books based on the recipient's interests, a Father's Day card, a vinyl sticker and a $10 Avid Bookshop gift card. Depending on the amount of books chosen to include, the bundle’s price ranges from $40 to $125.
Kum’s Fashion
Since 1978, Kum’s Fashion has brought name-brand sunglasses, shoes and clothing to downtown Athens. From casual to classy, an array of fashion styles line the walls from floor to ceiling offering a variety of options for the perfect gift.
1000 Faces Coffee
Dads who enjoy drinking coffee in the morning may appreciate a gift from 1000 Faces Coffee. Located on North Thomas Street, the downtown coffee shop sells an assortment of bagged blends. They also have coffee accessories including coffeemakers, scales, filters, mugs and more. Many of their blends and merchandise can also be purchased from their online store here.